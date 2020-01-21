Colm Collins and Clare prepare for life after Gary Brennan

advertisement

Soccer life without ex-captain and talisman Gary Brennan will be a huge challenge for Clare in the 2020 Allianz League, but manager Colm Collins is optimistic about the prospects of the Banner County to stay in Division 2 for a fourth year in a row.

Clare opens their campaign on Sunday against newly promoted Westmeath in Cusack Park, Mullingar, where Brennan produced a man-of-the-match appearance for Collins in an exciting 1-13 to 0-15 All-Ireland Qualifier victory on Jack Cooney’s costs last June.

“From our point of view, it is what it is,” he said prior to Clare’s first competition campaign without Brennan, since making his debut under Páidí Ó Sé’s watch as a manager in 2007.

“It is a huge challenge for us. Gary Brennan has been a great Clare football servant for years and every player of his caliber will be missed on the team, just like Jamie Malone. But it will be all right. gloom.

“We are lucky in a sense that three or four players are returning to the team that were not available to us when we played Meath in the final round of the All-Ireland championship last year.

“Pearse Lillis and Ciaran Russell did not play against Meath, nor did Keelan Sexton, while Dermot Coughlan only came back after a serious injury and is now fully fit.

“It is great to have these players back to compensate for the losses we have suffered. We have brought two promising young players into Cillian Rouine and Emmett McMahon and we will see where that is going. We are fortunate enough that we are on a good place. “

The departing Brennan acted as captain during the reins of Collins as manager, after he was permanently given the job by Mick O’Dwyer for the 2013 campaign, with the baton now passing to Eoin Cleary of back-to-back county senior champions St Joseph’s Miltown.

“It’s a big challenge for Mullingar,” Collins continues, “and we all know that from last year’s game.

“The division is very competitive, but the preparations went well and we look forward to getting started. It is a matter of taking every game as it comes and getting the most out of every game. It is the only way to approach it. We do not look ourselves too far ahead, up or down. “

It will be Collins’ seventh National League campaign responsible for Clare, a lifespan that now makes him the second-longest serving provincial football boss currently involved in Tyrone’s Mickey Harte management.

