Would it be a smart move for the Dallas Cowboys to pick up former Texas-wide receiver Collin Johnson in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The 2020 NFL Draft will have two major former Texas football players coming to the fore. The first is the former 6-foot senior star and £ 205 security Brandon Jones. And the other is the bulky 6-foot-6 and 220-pound stud-wide receiver Collin Johnson, who is giving a show in the Senior Bowl exercises this week.

Jones and Johnson are most likely the first two former players of the board’s Texas Longhorns football program in the 2020 NFL draft. Those two give the Longhorns their best chance of having a first round NFL Draft pick over the last three years.

Between Jones and Johnson, the favorite as the first former Longhorn of the board in the Draft must be the last. Just because of the size and the jumping capacity of Johnson, he is a very attractive external receiver once he reaches his full potential in the NFL. There will be an NFL team that buys completely what he brings to the table immediately.

The question is whether that buy-in will be enough for that team to take Johnson in the first round of the NFL 2020?

A team that comes to mind that regularly takes risks for players such as skill position is the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones doesn’t mind taking risks and paying for them. He did that with the former Ohio State Buckeyes superstar who Ezekiel Elliott fell back more than three years ago when he was selected in the top five.

In addition, Jones is very likely to want to provide the newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy (former head coach Jason Garrett in the off-season) with more skill position talent to execute his attack plan. McCarthy was very successful with the Green Bay Packers attack on his last head coaching.

By bringing Johnson into the mix, the Cowboys can help bring a child from this state and also carry a lot of fan hype. Although Johnson collected only 38 catches for 558 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his senior campaign, he was fairly limited due to a sustained hamstring injury.

If he continues to prove that hamstring injury won’t stop him from entering his rookie season in the NFL, scouts will certainly notice this.

The Cowboys have a great need for a broad receiver. If they don’t re-sign the eye-catching former recipient of Alabama Crimson Tide wide Amari Cooper, that position group can be very thin. If Johnson’s stock continues to rise in the spring, he could very well match the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft.

