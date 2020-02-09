Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 2:15 p.m. CST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 2:48 p.m. CST

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station police warn all residents within half a mile of the College Main 4,000-square block of accommodation. Stay inside and lock doors and windows.

A search is underway in Bryan, north of Northgate, for a suspect, 29-year-old Jamarious Davis.

Jamarious Davis is a suspect in a serious attack that occurred shortly after midnight at Motel 6 in College Station. A youth was seriously injured in this incident.

Davis ran from SWAT and is believed to still be in the area.

If available, dial 911.

The police say this is the last thing the suspect was wearing.

We’ll get more information as it becomes available