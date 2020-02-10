In a bizarre incident, unidentified people reportedly killed a college girl by slitting her throat in Vidyanagar town in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Police said the girl, who was a sophomore at a private school in Karimnagar City, was found in a pool of blood with a slit in her throat in her home near the Venkateshwara Temple. Although the incident occurred in the afternoon, it only came to light after her parents, who are farm workers, returned home in the evening.

The police rushed to the scene for information and gathered all the evidence using dog squads and the CLUES team. The police suspect the role of a tenant who lived in his house on the first floor. Sources said the homeowner forced the tenant, who was an alocholist, to leave the house after causing inconvenience every day.

The police suspect that the tenant may have developed resentment against the family and committed the crime. The police also attended junior college, where she studied to collect information about her classmates and teachers. The police also check the video surveillance on site.

Police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy informed the Hindus that they had formed special teams to kill the culprits involved in the murder. He promised to kill the perpetrators within 24 hours, and said they would look at the CCTV footage and gather all the evidence to kill the perpetrators at the earliest.

British Columbia’s Minister of Welfare and Civil Care, Gangula Kamalakar, visited the victim’s house and comforted the bereaved. He assured the victim’s family of justice.

