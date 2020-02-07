REELZ reveals the truth about how fraudsters have turned American college admissions into a desperate game with a high price for varsity blues: College Admissions Scandal, which airs on Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bribery. Wire taps. Million fraud. The college admissions scandal is an atomic bomb that has rocked our country – from Hollywood to the Ivy League halls. Reputations have been destroyed, careers have been ruined. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman can never work again. But were the two actresses just part of a larger program that could make the rich richer and the poor the same?

Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal offers an in-depth interview with a former College Admissions Essay Editor. She announced how she would write application essays for wealthy people seeking access to some of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

“I know the college’s admission system has been tampered with because I helped him,” said the publisher, whose identity was hidden.

“I know there are dozens – maybe hundreds – of people who do this and don’t get caught because I was one of them. Shortly after graduating from an Ivy League university, I was involved in the college admissions scandal. I applied for a job as an editor and quickly found out that I would write essays so people would try to get to the Ivy League business schools, ”she added.

