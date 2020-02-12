Many rock stars use costumes and high fashion looks to distract from a lack of talent, and while Stevie Nicks was always interested in one or two stage costumes, this was always in addition to her unstoppable talent.

The singer, who had made a name for herself as the linchpin of Fleetwood Mac, was further distracted from her talent in 1981 and went solo. After leaving, Nicks’ strength as a songwriter grew and with a number of sensational releases, she became the first artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once with Fleetwood Mac and once on her own.

Although songs like “Landslide” and “Rhiannon” showed Nicks as an extremely talented songwriter, she really rose into her art with her beautiful singing voice. Nick’s vocals in all of her songs have something liberating about them that feels both ethereal and absolutely connecting.

Nicks has an uncanny ability to immerse himself in her topic, be it autobiographical like “landslide” or indeed as an ex-partner on “Go Your Own Way” or something far more mystical like “Rhiannon”. Nicks is always connected to the heart of the song.

She brought out the most basic human emotions of the song to a rich and structured complexity, and then covered them with a blanket of gold-colored vocals. It meant that while Nicks had sung about the death of a friend or relationship, you could still sing it sweetly to your loved one.

Below we take a look back at some of her favorite voices from Stevie Nick’s incredible career.

“Rooms On Fire”

On her fourth album, Stevie Nicks was an absolute pro. She had outgrown the difficulties and difficulties surrounding her time in Fleetwood Mac and maintained her position as an independent artist.

The perfect example of this comfort is Nicks’ sophisticated performance in “Rooms On Fire”, which plunges deep into her heart and delivers a wonderfully honey-sweet singing performance.

“Rhiannon”

Nicks was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and often began performing the track with “This song is about an old Welsh witch”. It’s a little-known fact that McVie and Nicks wrote the song about an ancient folkloric story of a witch valleys.

It was a topic close to Nicks’ heart and the singer even found a potentially large project for “Rhiannon”, which unfortunately was never realized. But it never stopped Nicks from enjoying the song and its mystical theme. Listen to the isolated voice below as Nicks gives her protagonist more magic than she can handle.

“Edge of Seventeen”

The song represented the moment when Stevie Nicks finally stood out by itself. Although she had previously released two songs, both were duets, providing a little protection from the spotlights. However, “Edge of Seventeen” focused on Nicks and her singing talent.

The song that Tom Petty and Jimmy Iovine produced for their solo recording Bella Donna in 1981 is rooted in the enveloping emotion of loss. The title was partially written about Tom Petty and his wife Jane after he pronounced the phrase “age seventeen”. After the death of their uncle John and John Lennon, it took on a new meaning

Nicks tells BAM about the track: “The latest [song on Bella Donna] is ‘Edge of Seventeen’, which is also my favorite song on the record … ‘Edge of Seventeen’ closes it [the album] – at least chronologically – with it Loss of John Lennon and one uncle at the same time. This song is about how no money or electricity could save them. I was angry, helpless, hurt, sad. “

In 1991, Nicks shared her difficulties dealing with these emotions and losing her uncle to cancer: “I have to deal with it every night when I sing it. That’s why I can [sing]. When this song starts I go back to this week. And it’s not that I’m trying ”

A series of emotions is expressed individually and individually with each note and musical blank of ‘Edge of Seventeen’. Nick can control silence as well as her vocal cords, and on this isolated vocal track of the song we can all fall in love a little further with Stevie Nicks as she plays the role of the siren poet.

“Gold Dust Woman”

Although this clip isn’t all of the pig in terms of an isolated voice, but uses both vocals and keyboard, it offers a glimpse into Nick’s most chaotic times in her life. Rumors will go down in history as the most dysfunctional recording process ever, but with “Gold Dust Woman” everything melts away.

It marks Stevie Nicks as the future solo star she was destined for. A track about the duality of taking cocaine and finding love in the wrong places is expertly delivered with Nicks’ Dulcet tone, while hiding the sadness of the track in a golden glow.

