The wind whipped my face as I pulled my hood firmly over my ears. My sister and I went for a walk on Kits Beach and it was a stormy day by the water.

Like the stormy waves that hit the sand, my mood ebbed like the tide. Sometimes I’m fine and then I feel extremely bad in no time. There is nothing wrong or shameful about a mental illness. It is known that January and February are often the bluest times of the year.

Last year I attended an online course at Yale University called Psychology and the Good Life. Not surprisingly, it has been scientifically proven to sleep eight hours, meditate, do something, and list five gratitude to improve our well-being. It takes effort to make this part of my everyday life. Happiness takes work. I pay attention to activities and strategies to live happier.

I’ve collected things that I’m grateful for, like combing the beach for pretty stones. As soon as I noticed all the wonderful things in my life, a warmth enveloped me. God’s love is omnipresent. He takes care of the details.

The most precious blessing is the people he has woven into my days. I am rich in friendships and I hope to share the wealth. I enjoy every moment as it comes. I am thankful for many things.

When I ran with my sister in the rain, I felt alive.

When I was playing games with my godson on a video call, I felt stupid.

When I dined with my brother in my favorite restaurant, I was happy with his conversation and good wine.

It was a pleasure to play ukulele with my mother on a Sunday afternoon.

It was exciting to listen to live music with friends and dance on a Friday night.

And going to the fair with my girlfriend and her little daughter made me feel at home.

These are some things I’m grateful for. For you, it could be a clean house, a good cup of coffee, or the Super Bowl.

I hurried to the bench behind the crowded church and smiled at my companions. My girlfriend and her little girl were waiting for me. I slipped in when the opening song ended.

During the prayers of the faithful, my friend’s daughter stretched out her little arms and asked me, “Which one do you want?” There were stickers in many colors and shapes between her fingers. I pointed to a bright yellow sun. She peeled it off for me and I put it on my hand. The sunshine sticker was a sign of love.

It reminded me to look up while the landlord was ordained. Jesus, the true light that offers itself to me again. His love, comfort in a cold and dark month. I smiled at my friend and her beautiful daughter. I felt connected, part of the family.

Increasing resilience strengthens the self-confidence to be able to survive in difficult situations. It is possible to fight the blues with camaraderie and simple prayers, to act with unusual kindness and to praise the Lord for the good things in your life.

The courage that people need to actively choose life is commendable. Fighting can put a heavy strain on the mind, body and soul. It is healthy to seek help and defy change.

I have hope because I trust in the Lord’s care for me. I know he wants me to be free from pain and suffering. He can show me a way through depression, fears and fears.

Bipolar disorder was an instrument to support me more on the strength of Christ than on my own. It can calm the storm. “He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves: ‘Quiet! Be quiet! “Then the wind dropped and it was completely calm.”

I don’t have to be afraid. The Lord brings peace and I will always get up. Gratitude and kindness are strategies that can make you happier. Counting your blessings actually works.