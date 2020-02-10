Colin Kaepernick will need a serious bag to step onto a professional soccer field, even if it’s not the NFL. Cape’s salary requirements for his services have been reported to be too “exorbitant” for the upstart of the XFL.

In an interview with NPR, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck spoke about the resurgence of the league in the first week of the game, which started last weekend.

Many had hoped that Kaepernick would be suitable for a team and would give the XFL a high profile when it demonstrated its NFL-worthy talents. Kap was not on a roster, however, not because the XFL didn’t try or at least asked.

NPR reports:

MARTIN: Any thoughts on Colin Kaepernick?

LUCKY: Great soccer player. I – you know, I’m not going to talk about a particular player outside of the group of people we have because we think we are back with the top 500 players who are not in the National Football League or other high-profile leagues ,

MARTIN: But it’s not him either. I think the question is why you shouldn’t stand out from the NFL by giving someone an opportunity who has a great player track record that has a lot of followers. Has that ever been part of your thinking?

LUCKY: We thought about it. We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league and therefore we want to make sure that we are responsible for tax and prudent. And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so you know, we couldn’t go that route.

And that was it.

MARTIN: Are you saying that you turned to him or his representatives and that he wasn’t willing to speak to you for salary reasons? Is that what you say

LUCKY: I say we spoke to his representative and the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our reach.

Now keep in mind that Colin Kaepernick made $ 60 million reported in the NFL, and that doesn’t include his advertising contracts.

The average salary in the XFL is $ 55,000.

Given how much Kaep has on the line when God forbids him from being hurt, it wouldn’t even cover his rehab if we make sure it’s not a problem. He doesn’t even see his Nike deal.

Kaep completed training for the NFL teams last November, which in itself triggered controversy. No NFL teams were currently ready to bite with Roger Goodell other than closing the door to his game.