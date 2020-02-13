Colin Kaepernick is publishing a book this year. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently announced that he is publishing a paper through his own publisher, Kaepernick Publishing. According to a joint publication by Kapernick Publishing and Audible, Kapernick’s new company is intended to “strengthen the importance of black ownership” and give the voices of black and brown power worldwide, offer unprecedented ownership options to collaborators, and give literature a greater variety and representation of spoken word. “

Variety said Kaepernick’s book will examine his life experiences that led to his decision to kneel during the national anthem when he was in the 49ers in 2016. The audio version of the book will be published on Audible and the print from Amazon. The version will be published in collaboration with Melcher Media and distributed by Two Rivers Distribution.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thoughts and experiences, learning and learning,” said Kaepernick. “I want to tell the story of my development and the events that have led me to protest systemic oppression in the hope that it will inspire others to take action. I am pleased that we can do this through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible. ” Raise black and brown voices that can empower future generations. “

It was also announced that Kaepernick has signed a multi-project agreement with Audible.

“Throughout our history, Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide range of important voices and powerful stories,” said Audible, senior vice president of content capture and development. “In this recording, Colin Kaepernick guides the audience through the crucial moments and experiences that have inspired a national debate and cultural movement. We are excited to start this groundbreaking creative company with Kaepernick Publishing, where we can share stories and perspectives, that must be heard. “

Kaepernick started to protest to raise awareness of social injustice in the country. After the 2016 season, Kaepernick terminated his contract with the 49ers and has been a free agent ever since. Last year, Kaepernick was invited to train in front of several NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters. Instead, he held public training at a high school in the Atlanta area.

Kaepernick played in 69 games and recorded 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.