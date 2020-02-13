Colin Kaepernick is ready to tell his story.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not given many interviews in the four years since he became a political lightning rod after protesting police brutality and social injustice against minorities during NFL games national anthem. But this week he gave both USA Today an interview and announced that, in collaboration with the Amazon company, he would publish a paper under his own publisher

Audible.

“I had a lot of questions about what made me protest,” he told USA Today on Tuesday. “Which made me share this story and give insights.”

“Why did I do that? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? ”

His as yet unnamed memoirs, described in a press release as “partly political awakenings, partly memoirs”, will “reveal the life experiences that led him to pursue his career as the star quarterback of the NFL Super Bowl in a silent act of protest take risk”.

Kaepernick, 32, told USA Today: “I learned early in the fight against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, whoever controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world sees society.”

With this in mind, Kaepernick Publishing will be dedicated to promoting color authors and “giving black and brown voices power worldwide, offering collaborators unprecedented ownership options, and giving literature and spoken word more diversity and representation”.

“It’s not just my control over stories,” Kaepernick told USA Today. “We wanted to be able to put power back in the hands of the people who tell the stories and the people who write the stories and create them.”

His activities outside the field also included creating the Know Your Rights campaign, which hosts camps to raise awareness of higher education, self-empowerment, and instructions on how to properly deal with law enforcement agencies in a variety of scenarios. And he signed an advertising contract with Nike

in 2018 for an undisclosed amount that included a viral commercial and last December’s Kaepernick version of the Air Force 1 True to 7 brand sneakers named after the star athlete’s jersey number.

But Kaepernick is otherwise unemployed and has not been signed by any NFL team since 2017. He sued the NFL for collusion to keep him and former teammate Eric Reid out of the league, and they reached a surprise deal for less than $ 10 million in February 2019. The Wall Street Journal reported. Kaepernick Publishing was founded a month later, according to the New York Department of State, which was reviewed by the New York Times.

But he’s ready and ready to get back on the field, and shows that he still trains five days a week. “My desire to play football is still there,” said Kaepernick. “I am ready to go, I am always ready for a call, a trial session or a training session. I am still waiting for the owners and their partners to stop walking out of this situation. I hope that I can make a call this off-season I’m looking forward to it. “

The NFL tried to organize training for Kaepernick last year after none of the 32 NFL teams invited him to try it out, but the unprecedented audition fell apart at the last minute when Kaepernick changed locations and refused to sign a disclaimer.