C.olin Kaepernick turned the football off and took a pen. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who became an activist, announced that he is dropping a paper that will be released later this year, the 32-year-old professional athlete announced on Thursday (February 13).

Also announced in the press release, Kaepernick Publishing, which was founded in 2019, has signed a multi-project contract with Audible to produce audio projects that strengthen the voices of “well-known authors, creators and other influential personalities”. The aim of Kaps companies is “to give black and brown voices power worldwide, to offer collaborators unprecedented ownership options and to give literature and spoken word more diversity and representation”.

What we can expect from Colin’s book is described as “partly political awakening, partly memoirs” and will describe in detail what led the polarizing athlete to start his silent protest during the 2016 NFL pre-season by being during the NFL respectfully took one knee national anthem.

Kaepernick responded to his protest, which sparked a nationwide debate that even triggered the orange threat. Donald Trump responded.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thoughts and experiences, learning and learning. I want to tell the story of my development and the events that made me protest against systemic oppression in the hope that it will inspire others to take action. “

“I am delighted that this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible has enabled us to raise black and brown voices that can empower future generations.”

The memoirs are published by Audible in audio book form and in printed and e-book form by Kaepernick Publishing in collaboration with Melcher Media. The book is distributed by Two Rivers Distribution.

Are you looking forward to it? It definitely sounds like a good read for us.

Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty