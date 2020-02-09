Sports radio host Colin Cowherd has long been considered a fairly controversial figure among fans of the MLB, the NFL and the NBA, but he has also found a way to channel the emotions of those who get involved in his show. This became clear the week before the Super Bowl LIV. It took Cowherd a few minutes to think about the life of Kobe Bryant after the helicopter crash and became very emotional several times.

On a show from Miami, The Herd presenter with Colin Cowherd delved deeply into Bryant’s life and career at the Los Angeles Lakers. He divided the 20 years into different parts based on shirt number, level of maturity, hair style and other factors.

There have been a few moments during this discussion when Cowherd almost burst into tears due to the emotional weight of the tragedy. However, he really only had to take a break at the end of the segment. That was the point at which he was suffocated when he talked about a break.

<noscript><iframe width="700" height="420" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/D4HPie3aNKA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

“Really amazing. Seeing Colin tear up is devastating,” wrote a fan on Twitter after seeing Cowhard’s speech. “Especially if he talks about his daughter a lot on the show, you know that it just destroyed him.”

One of the key points in Cowhard’s discussion was the continued maturation of Bryant after he entered the league at the age of 17. The young aspiring star hit his heads with his teammates, including Shaquille O’Neal, but he changed throughout his life.

“Kobe learned from it,” said Cowherd. “He kept evolving, he made mistakes. But Kobe has started to give more of himself in the last 10 to 15 years. He has given a lot of himself. He has developed from a teenager to a team-mate, from a tough one a trainer for pleasure, a trainer for doting. ” Father.

“And the more Kobe made, the deeper – I felt – the connection was,” continued Cowherd. “It’s hard to leave it outside if you’re a public figure, and Kobe has often done that.”

Cowherd said that those moments when Bryant left everything on the field resulted in moments when fans loved him and when they didn’t like him. The majority screamed for the late NBA icon when he put together a multitude of dominant appearances. This included a 60-point game during his last mission in a Lakers uniform.

(Photo credit: Amy E. Price / Getty Images for SXSW)