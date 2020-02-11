Here we go again.

Tuesday another national mouth gave its two cents on what the Detroit lions should do in the next NFL draft.

Embed from Getty Images

Colin Cowherd Says Lions Should Trade To Try To Trade Matthew Stafford and Alabama quarterback project Tua Tagovailoa.

“For the wrong teams, you are trying to write someone who changes your future. Detroit is a bad franchise. Detroit is bad and boring, “said Cowherd. “If I ran this franchise or owned it, I keep reading all of these drafts. They’re going to remove this corner of Ohio State. Man, that changes the game. This will take them from fourth to third. Go write a quarterback. Nothing against Matt Stafford. Put it on the market and see what you can get. Eleven years old, I don’t have a division title. What is loyalty? “

Lions should consider writing Tua Tagovailoa # 3 as a whole. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/Mls1jFfm3z

– Herd w / Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 11, 2020

Nation, do you agree with Cowherd?

– Publicity –