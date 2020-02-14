Colgate (20-6, 11-2) vs Loyola (Md.) (12-14, 4-9)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate strives for his fifth consecutive conference win against Loyola (Md.). Colgate’s last loss in the Patriot League was on January 29 against Lafayette Leopards 80-78. Loyola (Md.) Lost 81-76 to American on Wednesday.

Pioneering: Explosive Andrew Kostecka averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals to lead the Greyhounds indictment. Isaiah Hart also makes a major contribution with 9.4 points per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who scores an average of 15.3 points and 4.2 assists.

CREATE VIOLATIONS: Burns has scored or supported 43 percent of all Colgate Field goals in the last three games. Burns has scored 17 field goals and 17 assists in these games.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) Is 0-6 this year if it scores 62 points or less, and 12-8 if it scores 63 points or more.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate scored 78 points per game and allowed 61.8 points in his winning streak on four streets.

FREQUENTLY FILLED: Loyola (Md.) Tried the nation’s 12th most frequent free throw with 23.9 per game. Colgate’s turn is much less frequent, with an average of only 14.1 fouls per game (rank 272).

