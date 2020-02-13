Coleen Rooney has released a statement after Rebekah Vardy spoke of her feud on television during the day.

Rooney and Vardy dropped out on a public Twitter series late last year when Rooney pointed a finger at their WAG colleague for allegedly selling fake stories about them to newspapers.

Rebekah Vardy has always vigorously contested the claims and appeared on Loose Women on Thursday for the first time since the October 2019 dispute.

She told the panel that she was exposed to online abuse because of the public spade, which led to her being hospitalized in the late stages of her pregnancy.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday evening in response to Vardy’s appearance, Rooney’s agent Rachel Louise Monk published Coleen’s latest statement.

It was said: “Coleen has nothing to add to what she has already said.

“She remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take advantage of the many opportunities available to engage in further public debate on the matter.”

Coleen Rooney’s statement

The Mirror reports how Vardy, married to Leicester striker Jamie, appeared on the ITV show Thursday morning, saying trolling had increased with such intensity after the public argument that caused her severe anxiety attacks.

“Trolling was the worst for me. I’ve been trolled before and get it all the time, but it escalated from behind. I don’t think people notice when they say something like that.

“I was in severe anxiety. I was in the hospital three times. I had kidney stones. I felt I couldn’t go out with people who were just looking at me and just wondering … did … did she do that?? Did didn’t they? “

“Nobody would ever say anything to your face that they never do, would they? They are not brave enough to say things to your face. “

She added, “It really escalated. It wasn’t great. Trolling was the worst part for me and my family.”