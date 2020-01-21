advertisement

The star of “Riverdale” and an author of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” join forces to create an eight-episode podcast series entitled “BorrascaDeadline reported today.

Cole sprouse will play in and produce the 30-minute thriller series, both of which were written and created by Rebecca bell (“Haunting of Hill House” – witness mark).

“The podcast follows Sam Walker, whose parents bring him and his sister to the picturesque mountain town of Drisking, Missouri. It quickly becomes clear that the city has more to offer than it can see on the surface. When his sister suddenly disappears, Sam is obsessed with unraveling local lore, and youthful rhymes and legends take on a whole new – and dark – meaning as more teenagers disappear. “

“Borrasca” is expected to premiere April 2020,

