A cold spell is expected to hit Sunday night in Israel. The next two days are expected to be the coldest this winter as temperatures drop below freezing.

Due to cold wind gusts from Russia over Turkey, temperatures below zero are expected, according to the Meteo-Tech weather center.

Israel’s Mount Hermon, February 8, 2020. Hermon website

Temperatures in the northern mountains of Israel are expected to drop to 2-4 degrees below zero on Sunday night, while temperatures in the country’s central mountains will drop to zero. The temperatures on Israel’s coast are projected to reach 6-8 degrees overnight on Sunday.

The water level at the Sea of ​​Galilee, Israel’s largest water reservoir, has risen seven centimeters since Friday and is currently 210.08 meters below sea level. The lake is currently 1.28 meters short of reaching its full capacity.

A snowcat on Israel’s Mount Hermon, on February 8, 2020. Hermon website

The Golan Regional Council announced on Sunday that school bus transportation in the northern communities of El Rom, Odem, Neve Ativ and Nimrod would begin at 9 a.m. in extreme weather conditions, including snow and ice on the streets at night. School starts at 10 a.m. in the aforementioned communities.

Light, isolated rain showers are expected to fall across the country. Light snow can also fall in Jerusalem.

The cold spell is likely to weaken on Tuesday, but temperatures are likely to remain below the seasonal average. Temperatures will rise on Wednesday and rain is expected in central and northern Israel.

The Sea of ​​Galilee in Northern Israel on February 8, 2020.Ariel Zur

In addition, Mount Hermon is closed to visitors on Sunday due to severe weather conditions. Five degrees below zero were measured in the lower area of ​​the mountain and strong winds were recorded. The website is expected to open to visitors on Monday.

On Saturday, the mountain was also closed to visitors due to snowstorms that covered the area at the foot of the mountain with 35 to 40 centimeters of snow, according to the online website.

Also on Saturday, the long hiking trail in the Ayun River Nature Reserve near Metula Israel’s northernmost city was closed to visitors after some of the trails were flooded with heavy rain. The Israeli nature and park authorities informed visitors that only the short path near the Tanur waterfall was open.

In the northern Israeli city of Carmiel, a 22-year-old woman in the city’s business center was moderately injured by an iron bar that fell on her due to high winds. She was taken to the Nahariya hospital.

“When we got to the city’s business center, they took us to a large tent for sale with goods that had been placed in the parking lot,” said medic Carmi. “The injured woman was on the floor and was suffering from a head injury. The people at the scene told us that she was injured by a metal bar that fell and hit her. We did medical examinations, put her in the ambulance, and took her to the hospital in moderate condition. ”