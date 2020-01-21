Cold snap brings a chance of falling iguanas to South Florida

advertisement

MIAMI (Tribune Media Wire) – Cool with a chance of … falling iguanas?

With temperatures in South Florida showing a rare decline in the 40s in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach and in the 30s near the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service warns that the cold air can cause the reptiles to stiffen and fall.

“This is not something we usually predict, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling out of the trees tonight as lows in the 30s and 40s,” tweets NWS Miami.

advertisement

The low temperatures can pose a danger to pedestrians when the freezing cold air makes cold-blooded animals immobile, causing some to fall from trees or other high perches.

Related: frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida

A Twitter user noticed what oven mittens or mittens appear to be at the bottom of the NWS image and asked joke if they wanted to catch the iguanas.

“Those are more for covering your hands … but interesting take,” NWS Miami replied. “We didn’t think about that!”

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement