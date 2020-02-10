A cold front will find its way into the Houston area earlier this week. A cold front will find its way into the Houston area earlier this week. Photo: National Weather Service

Cold front to stop over the Houston area, which brings rain and unsafe temperatures

A cold front is making its way to Houston this week, but is expected to return twice the next day.

The front is expected to stall on Monday afternoon across the counties north of Houston, with the likelihood that the front will move slightly north, according to the National Weather Service. In areas south of the front (including Houston) there are isolated and possibly isolated showers on Monday afternoon, while in communities along the stuck frontal border the heaviest rain is recorded – up to 2 inches according to the NWS.

The cold front picked up again on Monday evening and finally made its way to the coast, where, according to the NWS, it would likely come to a standstill and possibly return north.

As the front moves in and out of the area over the next 48 hours, temperatures vary depending on the position of the front. The temperatures behind the front are about 10 degrees cooler, according to the NWS.

After passing the Houston Metro tonight, overnight temperatures drop to the 1940s and 1950s.

