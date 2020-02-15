MADURAI

The Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, M. Krishnan, and the Chancellor (responsible), N. Sankar, have issued a memo to the examiner (CoE) O. Ravi about unauthorized personnel referring to the university’s consolidated trademark sheets in the room of the CoE accesses.

On January 23, the VC entered into a confrontation with Mr. Ravi after a person who had a distance learning center in Periyakulam, Theni district was found through a series of branded newsletters.

The VC said the problem will be discussed later with the syndicate.

