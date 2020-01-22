Cody Simpson reveals baby plans with Miley Cyrus

advertisement

What’s next? Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus? No children, says the singer from “Golden Thing”.

When the 23-year-old mask singer was asked if he would like to have babies on Tuesday, January 21 following the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast, Simpson laughed and said, “None yet, buddy.”

The Australian musician said he was “careful” and “a careful guy” afterwards Kyle Sandilands asked if he uses protection.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are drinking iced coffee in Studio City on October 13, 2019. P&P / MEGA

He has “no complaints” about his relationship with the “Slide Away” singer and tells his fellow campaigners: “It’s great. Were amazing.”

Simpson and the Grammy nominee began their relationship in October after Cyrus’ one-month relationship Kaitlynn Carter, The actress was previously in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth For 10 years, and the former couple closed the knot in December 2018. Eight months later, they announced their separation and agreed to a divorce contract in December.

Before they separated, the 30-year-old Hunger Games actor opened approximately the size of the brood he wanted with Hannah Montana alum. “10, 15, maybe 20 [children]”, isn’t that romantic? Star told GQ Australia in its cover story from May / June 2019.

Hemsworth explained that they would wait until they had fewer dogs. “You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now,” he said. “We’ll know when it’s right. But not right now.”

After her wedding, a source told us exclusively: “Miley is not currently pregnant, but would like to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam said they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is just so happy with her life. She’s finished recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier. “

Hemsworth has been dating Dynasty’s since its division Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks, He and 23-year-old Brooks were seen kissing in Byron Bay, Australia earlier this month.

“Liam is comfortable with Gabriella,” an insider told us in December. “He’s not mad at Miley, but he’s happy that he can go on.”

