Pittsburgh Mob Code Orange, nominated by GRAMMY, has released his second track from his upcoming album Underneath: the absolutely brilliant Swallowing The Rabbit Whole.

The new track is accompanied by a video staged by Max Moore, which is not only incredibly intense, but also shows the drummer / singer Jami Morgan, who seems to take on the role of the front man for the first time.

“Swallowing the whole rabbit is the passage into the deep descent that represents the next era of Code Orange,” he says. “The next piece on the Underneath puzzle. Duality is the key, not just thematically on this album, but in the constant evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You found out everything until you drown in it. “

Order Underneath – available on March 13th from Roadrunner Records – right here and check out Swallowing The Rabbit Whole:

Catch Code Orange on tour in the USA after the release of Underneath; Jesus Piece, Show Me The Body, the Year of the Knife and the Machine Girl will be there on the following dates:

March

30 Boston, Massachusetts, Paradise Rock Club

April

1 Philadelphia, PA, Theater of the Living Arts

2 Virginia Beach, VA, Peabody’s

3 Atlanta, GA, the Masquerade

4 Pensacola, FL, Vinyl Music Hall

7 Austin, TX, Mohawk

9 Mesa, AZ, the Nile

10 Indio, CA, Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

11 San Francisco, CA, Slim

12 Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theater

13 Seattle, WA, Neumos

15 Sacramento, CA, Harlow

17 Indio, CA, Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

20 Salt Lake City, UT

21 Denver, Colorado, Marquis Theater

23 Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge *

24 Detroit, MI, magic wand *

can

2 Concord, SC, Epicenter Festival

10 Daytona Beach, FL, Welcome to Rockville

17 Columbus, OH, Sonic Temple Festival

* = No Show Me The Body

And see the band with Slipknot, A Day To Remember and Underoath at the Knotfest Roadshow 2020:

can

30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *

31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

June

2 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden **

4 Quebec City, QC, Center Videotron

5 Montreal, QC, Center Bell

6 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum

14 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

15 West Palm Beach, FL Financial Amphitheater

17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand

18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

22 Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

* = Not a day to remember

** = No code orange

In between, Code Orange awaits you at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK: