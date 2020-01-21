advertisement

It seems that Code Orange is continuing their twin campaigns because they are both one of the toughest bands in the world and committed to other forces of sonic destruction throughout the country. Not only did the band recently announce their new album Underneath alongside a smashing new video, but now they have announced an American tour with some of the toughest bands in the world.

Playing with Code Orange on what they call the bottom of the skin_TOUR is Jesus Piece, Show Me The Body, Year Of The Knife and Machine Girl. The trek starts in Boston and starts a loop in the west and then back to Michigan. Interestingly enough there is no show in New York City included in the dates as stated.

See how Code Orange causes a seismic shift on one of the following dates:

March

30 – Boston, MA

April

01 – Philadelphia, PA

02 – Virginia Beach, VA

03 – Atlanta, GA

04 – Pensacola, FL

07 – Austin, TX

09 – Mesa, AZ

10 – Indio, CA

11 – San Francisco, CA.

12 – Portland, OR

13 – Seattle, WA

15 – Sacramento, CA.

17 – Indio, CA

20 – Salt Lake City, UT

21 – Denver, CO

23 – Chicago, IL *

24 – Detroit, MI *

* – No Show Me The Body

Tickets for the tour are on sale from Friday.

Code Orange and front man Jami Morgan is definitely planning to go into the limelight this year, against Kerrang! in an interview that he thinks the band’s new album will be more relevant this year than anything else in rock or metal.

“We want to grow and do things that bands from our world have not had the chance to do, which we have scratched and scratched so far – like Coachella.”

“I think there are a lot of great things in rock and metal, but there aren’t a lot of things that feel super relevant,” he continued. “I think many older things now feel more relevant than some of the current things coming out … I’m not saying that about hardcore or extreme music, but in terms of something that is cracking the surface – which I intend to do – I don’t “it feels like there is something incredibly relevant in a way that is not just a transparent cash-in effort to co-opt what’s cool. This record isn’t, but it’s more relevant than anything that comes out this year in rock and metal . Period of time.”

