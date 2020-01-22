Coco Gauff is preparing the showdown in Osaka in Australia; Serena wins | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Coco Gauff was bad in the second round of the Australian Open.

The double faults kept coming up on Wednesday, a total of nine. The deficits too: First, she dropped the opening set against the 74th Sorana Cirstea. Then Gauff dropped back after a forced third mistake and relegated 14 out of 16 points with a series of mistakes. Later, after the 3-point equalization, Gauff was only two points away from a defeat.

None of that mattered. As she repeatedly shows, Gauff is not a typical 15-year-old. Not a typical tennis player either. And after overtaking Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in just over two hours, she has now started another Grand Slam showdown against Naomi Osaka.

“I felt the momentum change,” said Gauff of turning things around against Cirstea. “I knew I had to keep pushing.”

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open, Osaka won it in two sets, then comforted a crying Gauff in court and encouraged them to speak to the audience – the two will face each other again. As at that time, Osaka is the reigning master of the major and Gauff makes her tournament debut.

“I think I will be less nervous this time,” said Gauff, who eliminated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round on Monday. “I think I’m more confident this time.”

Gauff said: “If I had a child or something, I would want to show it to my child. It just shows what it means to be a competitor. You may hate the person on the court, but off the court you love them – not really like “hate”, but you want to win. When we are on the pitch, we sometimes say things that we do not mean because we have this mentality. When everything is said and done, we still look at each other with respect. “

Other winners were Serena Williams (6-2, 6-3) against Tamara Zidansek in a match in which the retractable roof of the Rod Laver Arena was closed due to rain – Ash Barty (No. 1), the 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki and the two-time major winner Petra Kvitova, who finished second in Australia in Osaka a year ago.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took 95 minutes to get past the Japanese joker Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, while Roger Federer was supposed to be at night.

Gauff was not at his best on a windy afternoon against Cirstea, but was always able to free himself from the difficulties. Gauff showed a lot of grit, yes, and also enthusiasm by pumping himself up with a fist and shouting “Come on!” After most successful points on the track.

All the while, Gauff was supported by a crowd at the Melbourne Arena who said, “Let’s go, Coco! Let’s go!”

Her father Corey was also busy in the bleachers, except when he closed his eyes at critical moments.

Some of it was for his premature daughter, who was only 313 last year when she was the youngest player in history to qualify for Wimbledon and who defeated Williams on the way to round four.

It’s a measure of their soon-to-be fame that Gauff played at Melbourne Park’s third largest stadium on Wednesday, although this was a match between two players outside the top 60 and a career Grand Slam quarter-final was in between more than a decade ago ( Cirstea made it this far at the French Open 2009).

In fact, every single Grand Slam game – “each” is, of course, a relative name because it was number 9 – was the career of the 67th Gauff on a tournament pitch.

For Gauff, this was the first major match in a major in which she had a better placement than her opponent.

At first it didn’t look like this: Gauff dropped the first sentence. After pushing things down to a third, she followed 3-0. After 3-3, Gauff had to pass another gut check: twice she had two points ahead of the departure.

But the American teenager paused in the penultimate game and then had to win.

How did Gauff get through this test?

“Just my will to win,” she said. “My parents always told me that I can come back no matter what the score is.”

Osaka overcame some frustration on Wednesday by grabbing her racket with both hands and throwing it on the floor, throwing a tennis ball away, and kicking the racket to boot.

Then she dropped into her next seat and put a towel over her head. She soon gathered and defeated Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

“I mean, my bat just magically flew out of my hand. I couldn’t control it, ”said Osaka with a mischievous smile. “I think that’s how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play a match without throwing or kicking my racket. That’s all I want. “

Perhaps because their press conference was taking place while Gauff and Cirstea were still playing, Osaka declined a question and sought some kind of foresight for the third round.

