15 years old Coco Gauff delivered a great performance to beat champion Naomi Osaka from the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Gauff became the youngest player since 1991 and won in the first round of the women’s singles after beating her idol, Venus Williams at her debut in Wimbledon.

She had also had to deal with it Sorana Cistria and now Naomi Osaka has been added to her growing list of successful knockouts.

About how she had covered her performance, she told CNN:

I do not even know. From the crowd, I think. Frankly, what is my life, oh oh my god, two years ago I lost in the first round with juniors and now I’m here – it’s crazy.

To be honest, I just said to myself, “One point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what’s going on in this field.”

I love it here, oh my god, like, frankly, guys from the bottom of my heart, like, oh my god, I’m at the Rod Laver Arena – I can’t believe this.

Unbelievable.

15-year-old Coco Gauff has the defending Australian Open champion and world Nr. 3 Naomi Osaka defeated in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/G81bVhEVfp

– ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2020

