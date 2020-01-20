advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Everyone had the same question when the Australian Open draw became known: what was the probability that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face each other again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament?

“I was a bit shocked,” said Gauff, “I’m sure everyone was a bit shocked.”

15-year-old Gauff played 39-year-old Williams to make her first appearance in the main draw at Melbourne Park, just like she did at Wimbledon six months ago. And just like the All England Club, the youngest woman in the field prevailed against the oldest woman in the field. Gauff beat Williams 7: 6 (5) and 6: 3 on Monday.

“It was really difficult. She played really well, ”said Gauff. “I was really nervous.”

It was the most anticipated match from day 1 at the first major tennis tournament of the decade and it didn’t disappoint. The first sentence was particularly fascinating: Gauff prevailed repeatedly and Williams, who had already won four of her seven Grand Slam individual trophies when her opponent was born, declined.

Gauff finally made it with her fourth setpoint. She quickly secured a 3-0 lead in the second and never let go of that lead.

Gauff has already demonstrated all sorts of great qualities on a tennis court, from her big, courageous serve to the ability to track down the opponents’ shots. Now you can add the essentials to the list.

The match took place in Margaret Court Arena, one of three stadiums with a retractable roof, and that was a good thing. Despite the concerns of some players who are participating in the tournament due to forest fires in parts of the country, the big problem on Monday was a severe storm that hit in the afternoon and interrupted playing on outdoor courts for hours.

Players who had the chance to play – and win – included Roger Federer, defending champion Naomi Osaka, 23-time champion Serena Williams, and Australian Open 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki, who will retire after this tournament.

While Gauff improved 2-0 against Venus Williams, neither player showed their absolute best skills for stretches: they combined to far more casual mistakes (71) than to winners (42).

One key was that Williams ended up with 41 of these miscues, 11 more than Gauff.

Another reason was that Williams, one of the most feared servers on tour for a long time, was surpassed by her opponent in this category that day. Not only did Gauff face two breakpoints, he often came up with the idea of ​​hitting an ace at 115 mph or getting a risky second serve at high speed to the perfect point at bad moments.

Gauff was not shy all the time, the biggest points with a loud “Come on!” To celebrate. and a number of fist pumps.

Otherwise, she had her face on the game and betrayed little emotion, even when she went on the pitch with put on earphones after her father Corey, who is also Gauff’s coach, gave her a kiss on the cheek before the game.

Gauff is in 67th place and Williams, former number 1, in 55th place. Williams contested the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the 85th time, a record for the professional era. However, this was also her first game in 2020 as she suffered a hip injury in early January.

This is Gauff’s third major, but she’s sure to be ready to go.

“She clearly wants it and works very hard and is extremely mature for her age,” said Williams. “The sky is the limit for them.”

Gauff became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history at 313 and then made it to the fourth round, where he caused a ton of sensation before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. She underpinned this with a run into the third round of the US Open and later won her first individual WTA title.

The forehand, which may have been the biggest question mark in her game after her breakthrough, seemed to have improved, but was still a weakness that Williams could test.

Another question this season was how Gauff would deal with being someone everyone is adapting to, who everyone knows and who may have to cope with the pressure to meet the ever growing and enormous expectations.

The 38-year-old Serena Williams did what her older sister couldn’t do the previous Monday: defeating a teenager.

Apart from a short second set, Serena had little trouble overtaking 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova from Russia 6-0, 6-3 and starting her last offer for a 24th individual Grand Slam Championship.

Serena took the last three games of the game and then said with a laugh: “I started well today. Ended well.”

Her last big trophy came to Australia in 2017. That was also her last title until she won a hard court match in Auckland, New Zealand this month.

Osaka, a two-time major champion at the age of 22, eliminated Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 while playing for the first time in the audience with her father in a major.

“He’s just superstitious,” said Osaka.

Federer’s first game of the season was a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson from the USA. At the Australian Open, the 20-time slam champion was 21: 0 in the first round.

The seeded men who left included No. 13 Denis Shapovalov and No. 25 Borna Coric.

Sam Querrey from the USA prevailed against Coric in straight sets, Marton Fucsovics from Hungary replaced Shapovalov with 6: 3, 7: 6 (7), 6: 1, 7: 6 (3).

