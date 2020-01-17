COBRA, Sky One

advertisement

Kelly Apter

January 17, 2020

A tense, nervous head-spinning thriller series with an unfortunate blind spot on the class

If the prospect of not charging your cell phone from bed is enough to spoil most people during the day, imagine Britain without power. No lights, no computers and, even worse, no functioning air traffic control. This is the situation that Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is in, a man responsible for a very modern crisis caused by the inevitable natural event of a solar storm (a whole new thing to add to your list of contemporary concerns).

With four large agglomerations that have a blackout and only three spare electricity transformers to get things going again, Sutherland has a very difficult decision to make: who to keep in the dark. Foolishly he chooses Northumberland, and from there he manages one shit storm after the other while public anger grows while he is confronted with a minister of the Interior who leans so forward that he is almost out of the frame. Aside from the crisis, Sutherland has problems at home, with a daughter accidentally overdosing her best friend.

Robert Carlyle is corrosive but kind as Sutherland (a million miles away from Begbie) and Victoria Hamilton is smart and cheeky as his chief of staff and fights against her own personal problems when an old flame rises to threaten her marriage. Sometimes watching COBRA is like eating four disaster movies at the same time, that’s how high the stress level is. That is why writer and maker Ben Richards is to be welcomed: he knows where to get us.

But there is something uncomfortable about all that clumsy, racist, Mafia-handed and sometimes self-destructive stupid behavior that is attributed to the working classes, while the sensible, down-to-earth middle classes try to solve their mess. Showing the human kindness that would follow even after a crisis could have made that right.

Watched episodes: 4 of 6

COBRA starts on Sky One, Friday, January 17, 9 p.m., with all episodes broadcast on NOW TV.

