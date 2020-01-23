Coaches are looking to fill the gap on 2022 recruitment

advertisement

FSU Football has its second transition class in two years with the hiring of two different coaches. Mike Norvell wants to close the gap in 2022.

One of the dangers that FSU football coaches have had twice since 2017 is that they have to temporarily introduce recruitment classes.

These are classes that are basically composed, a combination of recruits who choose to stay and most recruits who choose not to sign early.

This means that many elite players are unavailable and have to settle for options B, C and D most of the time.

These types of classes are usually not fruitful. In fact, five players from the 2018 recruitment class have already separated from the program. That is 24 percent of the class that is already gone.

A transition class also puts the coaching staff in the next recruitment cycle and so on, as they are still trying to complete the current class.

Well, Mike Norvell is already trying to fill the gap in class 2022. The coaching team has sent a lot of offers to both 2021 and now 2022 recruits in the past few weeks.

So far, FSU football has sent 54 offers to class 2022. For comparison, Alabama sent 46 offers to class 2022. Florida sent 66 offers and Georgia sent 54 offers.

This proactive approach is necessary if FSU football is ever to establish itself again as one of the top programs in college football. Of course, they have to win more than 18 games in the next three seasons.

However, if these relationships begin now, the Noles will have a chance to convince more elite players early than if they take a reactive approach, as was the case in previous regimes.

This weekend, the FSU is organizing a “Junior Day” with several 2021 players and more on campus. It lays the foundation for future recruiting success.

All the FSU has to do is improve and win more games to achieve the success it wants to achieve on the recruiting path.

