Coach consultant Felix Jones from Springboks will be based in Europe

advertisement

Felix Jones has been appointed as a coaching consultant based in Europe at the South African Rugby Union.

A statement from the South African Rugby Union stated Jones – part of the coaching ticket that led the Springboks to World Cup glory – “will be based in Europe to improve communication and alignment to the reality of South African numbers players based on that continent. “

advertisement

Former assistant coach Jacques Nienaber was named as the new head coach with his predecessor, Rassie Erasmus, now national director of rugby.

Erasmus and Nienaber coached from 2016 until the end of 2017 in Munster before returning to their native South Africa.

“Jacques is very experienced and has now worked with the Springboks three times, so now knows exactly what the work is about,” said Erasmus about their new positions.

“Jacques will be responsible for the preparation of the test matches and the daily team activities, but as the director of rugby I will be with the team most of the time … I will still be responsible for the strategy and results. “

advertisement