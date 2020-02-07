Coach is a brand that is definitely known for its legendary leather handbags, but it’s also great for shoes! There are tons of sandals and heels for sale on the Coach website, but right now we’re particularly obsessed with the choice of boots.

Shop with us: get your Harley Quinn with this exclusive “Birds of Prey” capsule collection

Not only are these boots made from the best materials, they are also of impeccable design. And at the moment there are so many models at incredible prices! We’re talking about designer boots under $ 150, a deal you shouldn’t miss. We have selected our five favorite pairs that are currently up for grabs. All of these are absolute bargains. Try them out and have fun shopping!

This high-heeled checkered fighting couple

Hedy Bootie Coach

These high-heeled shoes have a tartan atmosphere. We love the stacked block heel and the cool embossed sole that not only looks good but also prevents us from slipping.

Look at it!

Get the Hedy Bootie (originally $ 250) for only $ 125, available from Coach!

This edgy neckline pair

Pheobe Bootie Coach

These boots are incredibly unique! They have tons of fogged hardware details and expertly placed cutouts that give them an excellent look. The pointed toe also gives these boots a lot of character. It definitely takes a special personality to rock these boots!

Look at it!

Buy the Pheobe Bootie (originally $ 250) for just $ 125 from Coach!

This funny printed couple

Bowery Bootie in Snake Skin Coach

If you’re obsessed with articles with animal motifs, you’ve come to the right place. You can add an extra style to even the simplest outfits. With these adorable booties, normal black jeans immediately become a highlight!

Look at it!

Get the Bowery Bootie In Snakeskin (originally $ 225) on sale for only $ 113, available from Coach!

This quilted fighting couple

Lorren Bootie Coach

This pair of shoes takes your traditional combat boot design and turns it upside down. These boots are made from an adorable and soft knit fabric and have interesting hardware details to keep the laces in place. The upper part of the shoe is provided with a layer of puff leather and a leather detail on the heel.

Look at it!

Buy the Lorren Bootie (originally $ 225) for only $ 113 from Coach!

This studded rocker-chic couple

Pia Western Bootie Coach

Embrace your inner rock star with these fantastic leather boots. They’re western-style with a buckle that fits perfectly on the outside of the ankle and have a sleek, pointed toe that looks incredibly slim. The best thing about these boots, however, is the rivets on the shaft of the shoe. You are the perfect conclusion!

Look at it!

Buy the Pia Western Bootie (originally $ 250) for just $ 125 from Coach!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoes and buy all handbags, clothes and accessories here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

This contribution was made available by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!