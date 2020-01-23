Co-founder of the legendary rock band Supertramp, which will appear in The Villages

advertisement

The co-founder of the legendary rock band Supertramp is preparing for The Villages.

Roger Hodgson is expected to take the stage at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on February 26 at 7 p.m. with 1,000 seats. The show, organized by Get Off The Bus Concerts, supports Habitat for Humanity in the counties of Lake Sumter. Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or by calling (352) 753-3229.

Roger Hodgson was at Supertramp for 14 years, during which time he wrote some of the songs that made the group a worldwide phenomenon.

advertisement

Hodgson was a co-founder of Supertramp in 1969 and a member of the group until 1983. During his 14 years with the band, he wrote, sang and arranged most of the songs that made Supertramp a worldwide phenomenon. These included “Give a little bit”, “The Logical Song”, “Dreamer”, “Take the Long Way Home”, “Breakfast in America”, “School”, “Fool’s Overture” and “It’s Raining Again” all played a big role Role in helping the band sell more than 60 million albums.

Hodgson continued to list all of the hits he first recorded with Supertramp, along with his other classics – “Sister Moonshine”, “Child of Vision”, “Hide in Your Shell”, “Even in the Quietest Moments” and fan favorites from his solo albums – “Had a dream”, “Just because of you”, “Lovers in the wind”, “In danger” and “Came with Mary”.

Accompanied by his four-piece band, Hodgson’s “Breakfast in America” ​​tour takes him through the USA and to many countries around the world. More information about the tour can be found at RogerHodgson.com.

Roger Hodgson, co-founder of Supertramp, will perform at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on February 26th.

Get Off The Bus concerts came about through the vision of Joe and Fatima Bamford, former owners of Haljoe Coaches. After a long and varied career in the music and entertainment industry, Joe thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to give some concerts with people who have traveled on our buses over the years?”

Inspired by their daughter Jenn, who is tirelessly collecting donations for various organizations in their hometown of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joe and Fatima recognized the importance of giving back and decided to use their concert idea to attract attention and support for charities. The concerts included Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Styx, Loretta Lynn, Neil Sedaka, Kansas, LeAnn Rimes and the late Merle Haggard. For more information, please visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com.

advertisement