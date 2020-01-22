advertisement

Country music television station CMT has announced that women will now make up half of the videos played on its platforms. A tweet from the network account states that CMT and CMT Music have “full parity between artists”.

CMT stated that the ratio of female to male artist videos on the network previously was 40/60, although it should be noted that singers on country radio make up only 13 percent of the airplay. A 2019 USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report found that over 200 songs in the country charts from 2014 to 2018 were only 12% written by women. The same study found that only 15% of the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees were women in four non-gender categories (Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year).

The discrepancy between the songs of male and female artists on country radio has become an important topic in the country community in recent months. Country star Jennifer Nettles wore an outfit for the CMAs with the message “Please and thank you, play our F * @ #! N-records off. ”Margo Price, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker were among the artists who discussed the topic of a current episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Effective immediately all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay — CMT (@CMT) January 21, 2020

