CMT promises Equal Video Airplay institute for female artists

On Tuesday (January 21), CMT announced plans to set up 50/50 video airplay for female artists on both CMT and CMT music channels. The decision is effective immediately. The previous ratio of female / male artists on the platform was 40/60.

The news of the company’s promise appeared only a few days after the TV show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee broadcast a segment on sexism in country music, with show correspondents who came to Nashville to talk to artists and industry members, including CMT SVP from Music & Talent Leslie Fram. In the clip, Fram served as a guide for the recent history of inequality on land radio, including “TomatoGate” and the ever-decreasing presence of women in the ether.

After the decision to perform airplay for male and female artists, Fram expressed the excitement that the conversation about gender parity in country music is starting to translate into action.

“The time is really up in 2020! All the talk about what can be done to support women in country music must change into action once and for all,” she noted in a press release. “At CMT, we are stepping up our own obligations alongside our work through the CMT Next Women of Country Music franchise, and in the coming weeks we will announce a new initiative that will cause this much needed change in our industry.”

CMT already supports women in country music through a number of initiatives, including the annual CMT Next Women of Country program, which highlights and supports a new generation of emerging artists every year. Corresponding to that platform is the annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour; this year’s line-up includes headliner Tanya Tucker along with artists (all current or former members of the NWoC class) Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County.

