CMT is committed to 50/50 Airplay for female artists

CMT set a milestone for country artists in 2020. The country music video and lifestyle channel has agreed to set up a 50/50 airplay between artists on all platforms.

CMT published the news on Tuesday morning (January 21) via Twitter and wrote:

“From now on, all music video lessons on CMT and CMT Music channels have full parity between artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay.”

“The time really ran out in 2020! All the talk about what can be done to support women in country music has to be put into action once and for all, ”says CMT SVP of Music & Talent Leslie Fram in a press release. “At CMT, in addition to our work, we are strengthening our own commitments through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise and will announce a new initiative in the coming weeks that will trigger this much needed change in our industry.”

In addition to the video channel, CMT’s platforms also include CMT Radio, the presentation and tour of the CMT Next Women of Country, and a list of emerging stars called CMT’s Listen Up List, which CMT will announce on January 24.

The news comes just a week after Fram has appeared as part of a segment of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee that deals with sexism in country music and the increasing inequality of women artists in recent years with regard to airplay. Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Mickey Guyton also appeared in the segment that was met with broad interest from the Washington Post, NPR, Rolling Stone and others.

The topic has been a source of ongoing debate in country music circles since the so-called “Tomatogate” scandal, which shook the genre in 2015, after radio consultant Keith Hill compared women in country music to tomatoes on lettuce. He explained that female artists should be a supplement for a radio diet, which should consist mainly of male artists, and that playing too many women leads to falling ratings. Despite the active debate on the subject, the situation for women artists in country music has steadily deteriorated since then.

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles summed up the topic with a fashion statement at the 2019 CMA Awards and wore the outfit “Play our F — in ‘Records, Please & Thank You” on the front. The back carried a woman’s face, the equal sign and the words “same game”.

