CMA Awards: 10 things you missed, from Keith Urban's big win to the embarrassing monologue jokes

Nobody looked more stunned than Urban, who is approaching the fourth decade of his career and was most recently named Entertainer of the Year 2005. Urban immediately became emotional and wiped his eyes in disbelief as he approached the microphone.

“Thank you very much… I’m shocked and shocked,” he said to the cheering crowd. He gave his wife Nicole Kidman (“Baby, I love you so much”) and her two daughters a greeting and finally thanked his fans: “I just feel very, very blessed, very grateful for that. I can do what I do … God bless the country music.”

Stapleton, of course, didn’t seem to mind the loss. He won three awards, most of them: male singers and singers and the single of the year for the mighty “Broken Halos”. Urban also competed against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Kenny Chesney, who were originally supposed to only miss the show because of a death in his family.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood won the singer. The Osborne brothers were voted singing duo of the year for the third year in a row and made for the only political joke of the night. (“If this were in Florida, there would definitely be a recount.”) Old Dominion grabbed a vocal group and ended Little Big Town’s six-year winning streak. Rookie hit maker Luke Combs has a new artist. As a surprise win, Kacey Musgraves beat Stapleton, Urban, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley for the price of the album of the year.

The three-hour show opened with a tribute to the victims of last week’s mass shootings at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California when the producers showed all 12 names on the big screen.

“Tonight’s show is fondly dedicated to the 12 people we lost far too early tonight to Borderline, Thousand Oaks, California,” said Garth Brooks, before leading the audience in a moment of silence. “Let’s celebrate their lives tonight, let’s combine music with love and its lasting memories.”

A full list of winners and nominees can be found below. Here is an overview of some of the best and worst moments.

Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Mavis Staples.

Stapleton knows a thing or two about working together in a viral CMA moment (do you remember his career duet with Justin Timberlake in 2015?), And he certainly did his best to deliver another one. Together with Morris, the breakout country star, and Staples, the gospel legend, the group “Friendship” and “I’m Take You There” gave their powerful vocals. Stapleton’s wife Morgane joined forces with Marty Stuart and a Gospel Chorus.

The crowd was wild: While “Friendship” is a title on Stapleton’s CMA-nominated album, it was originally recorded by Staples’ father Pops Staples. “I’ll Take You There” is the 1972 hit by Staples’ family band “The Staple Singers”. And now we have probably broken the record of how many times a variation of the word “staple” was used in a single message.

Kacey Musgraves’ big night

The singer’s eclectic third record, “Golden Hour”, was almost universally praised when released in March, yet was considered a long shot for the album of the year. Little Big Town host Karen Fairchild beamed when she read Musgraves’ name and dedicated the award to “all the little girls who write songs out there”.

Musgraves, who had one of the best performances of the night with the fascinating “Slow Burn”, looked shocked. “This is really, really crazy timing, because I just realized that I moved to Nashville 10 years ago this morning, it sounds like a lie,” she said. “Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, my two co-producers, recorded this album with me and we poured everything we have into it. And I’m so proud of it. “

The Ricky Skaggs tribute.

Although there is a constant debate about what counts as “real” country music, it is always fun to watch the reactions of all musicians (from pop style to more traditional) to country award shows when an experienced singer does it Enters the stage. This year they went crazy when they paid homage to bluegrass star Ricky Skaggs, who was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Accompanied by Urban, Brad Paisley and John Osborne – some of the best guitarists in Nashville – played Skagg’s “Black Eyed Suzie”, “Highway 40 Blues” and “Country Boy” Martina McBride) recorded the epic show on their phones.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s love party.

A few weeks ago, Brooks announced that he wanted to play a brand new ballad for his wife Trisha Yearwood at the CMAs – but the executives weren’t thrilled with the idea. So Brooks was all: “Cool, then I just won’t do anything.” See, the CMA producers apparently changed their minds because Brooks appeared on stage and debuted a song called “Stronger Than Me”. What a force movement!

Although sleepy acoustic ballads can be mood killers, this was actually pretty cute. (Example text: “If I had a choice, I would pray that God would take me first because you are stronger than me.”) The camera swung back and forth between Brooks and Yearwood until it almost felt also intimate from a moment. Most of the time it was just adorable.

Luke Bryan’s opening number

Bryan started the night with “What Makes You Country” – and invited a few friends to help. They gave the newcomers Ashley McBryde and Lindsay Ell as well as Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and Cole Swindell the stage time they deserved. The guests were not only a surprise, it was also a lot of fun.

To have she Have you ever thought that Miranda Lambert plays a washboard on national television while she sings a song that maybe – but probably – shoots her ex-husband Blake Shelton? The Pistol Annies – Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley – were in great shape at the CMAs and added an energy boost to the fiery, incredibly catchy “Got My Name Changed Back”.

Impressive songs by emerging artists.

After the show on the iTunes charts, new artist winner Luke Combs (“She’s got the best of me”) and vocal duo nominee Dan + Shay (“Tequila”) have had great sales for their singles. It’s also no surprise when Combs’ solid performance of one of his biggest hits or Shay Mooney plays a ridiculously high note when he finishes the song.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s monologue.

This couple has been hosting the CMAs for 11 years and has developed excellent comic timing. But this year. , .what is not great. While their parody songs are usually a highlight, they fell flat: Like “A Star is Bored”, in which they made fun of all the celebrities in the audience. Except that it didn’t make sense because the show had just started and nobody was bored. Both Urban and Stapleton looked confused when called.

Even a cameo from Mason Ramsey, a sensation in a viral country, couldn’t help it. There were also far too many lame jokes about Underwood’s pregnancy, such as guessing the father’s identity. When they made fun of the many country singers who open bars in downtown Nashville, Paisley said, “I heard Carrie will open her own milk bar in 2019.” (“For a very exclusive clientele!” Added them added.))

“Carrie, that’s not our style. It’s country music,” Paisley reminded her. “One of our winners will get a divorce during today’s show.”

Lauren Alaina’s inexplicably short tribute.

When does Country Award Shows let Lauren Alaina perform a full song on her own? The former runner-up of “American Idol” has repeatedly demonstrated her killer vocals and finally had some radio hits last year. However, she only got a short performance slot in which she sang “A Lesson in Leavin” in homage to Dottie West, a personality recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. While the new nominees all had different amounts of time on stage, Alaina deserved more than the chance to at least sing her own material.

The missing explanation for the Midland tribute to Burt Reynolds.

The trio’s performance of Jerry Reed’s “East Bound and Down” was extremely entertaining – although it also confused those who weren’t immediately familiar with the theme song “Smokey and the Bandit”, which we at least imagine part of the CMA audience. The announcer promised before the break that Midland would “welcome a Hollywood legend,” but never mentioned that it was Burt Reynolds who died this fall. The video clips on the screen finally showed Reynolds, though it took a while.

Complete list of winners and nominees:

“From one room: Volume 2”, Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour”, Kacey Musgraves – winner

“Graffiti U”, Keith Urban

“Life is changing,” Thomas Rhett

“The mountain,” Dierks Bentley

“Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton winner

“Drinkin ‘problem,” Midland

“Drown the Whiskey”, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“To be meant”, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila”, Dan + Shay

“Body Like A Side Street,” Sam Hunt (written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

“Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson) – winner

“Drown the Whiskey”, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson)

“Drunk Girl”, Chris Janson (written by Chris Janson, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)

“Tequila”, Dan + Shay (written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – winner

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton – winner

Brothers Osborne – winner

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drown the Whiskey”, Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything will be fine,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney winner

“To be meant”, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Babe”, Sugarland (feat. Taylor Swift)

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry me”, Thomas Rhett – winner

“Tequila”, Dan + Shay

