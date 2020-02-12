The Country Music Association has announced its highly anticipated 2020 international tour, and this year’s lineup doesn’t disappoint. It is referred to as the “Introducing Nashville Tour” and features Cassadee Pope, Abby Anderson, Mitchell Tenpenny and Niko Moon.

The showcase will give five concerts in Australia, New Zealand and Japan at the end of March. The shows provide an acoustic backdrop that resembles a typical Nashville writer group where the artists present their hits and talk about their careers and inspiration for their music.

The Introducing Nashville Round will also be featured this March at the Country to Country festivals in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow and Dublin. Anderson will appear alongside Eric Paslay and Tenille Townes.

Tickets for the international tour and the Country to Country Festival are now available on the CMA website.

Tenpenny is currently on Old Dominion’s We Are Old Dominion tour before headlining with Adam Doleac on his Anything She Says tour. Townes is currently on the road to assist Alan Jackson on select dates in February and March, while Paslay will headline a number of dates later this month.

The “Introducing Nashville” showcase was launched in 2019. Previous artists included Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell, Danielle Bradbery, Brandy Clark, Travis Denning, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Mize, Townes and Rachel Wammack.

CMA presents tour dates for Nashville:

March 23 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Old Museum

March 24 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Thornbury Theater

March 25 – Sydney, Australia @ The Factory Theater

March 28 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Tuning Fork

March 30 – Tokyo, Japan @ Blue Note Tokyo

