CM will keep its word to rebel MLAs: Sriramulu

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa will keep the word he had given to the MLAs who resigned from their membership of the Assembly and later contested the byelections, said Health and Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu.

Speaking to the press here on Saturday, he said that the issue of whether those who lost the bypolls would be given a ministerial berth was left to the Chief Minister and the party’s chief command.

When asked whether or not he would take over the position of Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Sriramulu expressed the confidence that the Chief Minister and the Supreme Command of the party would accept a call based on the “ambitions of the people”.

“It is true that people want to see me as the Deputy Prime Minister and I am not firing. The Chief Minister and the Supreme Command of the party would make an appropriate decision, “he said.

In response to a question about refusing a wheelchair to a patient in a government hospital affiliated with the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari, the health minister said he would have the incident investigated and, based on the report, take severe action undertake.

“I have already made an application and would take action based on the research report. The government hospital of Chitradurga is struggling with a problem of scarcity of beds. We would identify and upgrade such hospitals in the state. There is no lack of money for expanding and upgrading medical infrastructure, “he added.

