Clute's mother is annoyed that the trainer made students endure crawling in their careers

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) – Several female basketball students said one of their coaches forced them to go bear crawling outdoors in Clute Junior High for nearly an hour on Thursday.

“(The trainer) said we had to do 200 meter bear tours on the track and if one of us got up the whole group would have to start again,” said Maci Chumchal.

Chumchal said that she and her teammates were forced to sit on their hands and feet and crawl for almost an hour because some of the girls were late for a previous class.

“Every finger is burned,” said Shannae Chumcha, her mother. “It is the worst case of all 40 girls.”

Other parents, whose children are struggling with injuries, are angry.

“I was angry right away,” said another mother, “I don’t send my child to school to hurt myself. I feel like they failed.”

Brazosport ISD released the following statement:

“Clute Intermediate School science teacher and girl basketball coach has been taken on administrative leave because of an incident in the girls basketball team. Brazosport ISD has high expectations of all employees. All allegations are taken seriously and investigated to ensure the safety of.” our students. “

“(My daughter) said all the time, children stopped, showed their hands and nothing,” said Chumchal.

The mother hopes that this incident will really be investigated because she claims that more than one trainer was present that day and nobody did anything.

“You have to know that we are not adults in training for the army, that’s how they treated us, we’re just 7th and 8th in the athletics class,” said Maci Chumchal.

