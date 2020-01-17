Club is high on the agenda of GAA presidential candidates

advertisement

Fighting elitism, limiting the excesses associated with the inter-county game and significant reorientation at the club are among the priorities for the five GAA presidential candidates.

Each of them asked the same set of questions in the Irish examiner on Saturday prior to next month’s vote at the annual congress. Jim Bolger, Jarlath Burns, Larry McCarthy, Jerry O’Sullivan and Mick Rock have acknowledged recent reports, as completed assess task group by the Economic Social Research Institute and GAA’s own luminaires.

Bolger believes that a “blind march to elitism” has threatened the traditional and necessary connection between club and county, while Burns and Rock are keen to reduce spending on interdistrict teams.

Rock adds: “Ultimately, a shorter county season would not only give players between the provinces a little respite, but it could also offer clubs something that approximates parity of prestige.”

With regard to promoting club activity, McCarthy favors the proposal of the luminaire review committee to designate a week for exclusive club activity in the months of June, July and August – “This provides certainty, as it is, during the better months of the years, and will reduce some of the tension that exists between club and county matches. ”

Burns and O’Sullivan consider finding a common denominator in the structure of provincial championships, Burns suggests a championship and competition template for all provinces to follow, while O’Sullivan supports the proposal to limit the senior and intermediate championships to a maximum of 16 teams . “The mantra remains certain dates,” says O’Sullivan.

Burns also maintains that the GPA should help provide a training cap for two nights a week until May and a ban on pre-Christmas training. He claims that the club game has become more attractive for players because it is “rewarding and challenging experiences.”

O’Sullivan wants to be a connecting leader, while Bolger and Rock want a larger investigation into the negative impact of the inter-district game.

Burns feels that if the countryside of Ireland is threatened, so is the GAA.

McCarthy, born in Bishopstown, is a sports marketing teacher in New Jersey and reiterates that he would move from New Jersey to Ireland to take on the role if he became the first overseas president in the February 29 vote.

You can read the full interviews with the five GAA presidential candidates in Saturday’s Examiner Sport.

