The temperature is also expected to rise in the country.



The National Center of Meteorology, NCM, expects the weather to be humid, partly cloudy, and dusty over the next five days, with the likelihood of fog or mist formation.

The following is a detailed weather forecast released by the NCM on February 14 for the next five days:

Friday: Moisture and fog can form to the east – light to partly cloudy – temperatures rise.

Wind: Light to moderate northwest to northeast wind that refreshes temporarily above sea level and reaches a speed of 18 to 28 and reaches 38 km / h. across the sea.

Sea: Rough west in the morning, moderate to easy in the Arabian Gulf and mild to moderate in Oman.

Saturday: Fog in the morning in some areas, especially indoors – light to partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate northwest to northeast wind with a speed of 15 – 25 to 38 km / h above the sea.

Sea: light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman.

Sunday: Fog in the morning over scattered areas – light to partly cloudy Wind: Light to moderate northwest to northeast, at a speed of 15 – 25 to 38 km / h above the sea.

Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and mild to moderate in Oman.

Monday: Morning mist in some western areas – light to partly cloudy – temperature rise.

Wind: Light to moderate northwest to northeast wind, which refreshes to the north temporarily and reaches a speed of 18 to 28 that reaches 40 km / h. across the sea.

Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and mild to moderate in Oman.

Tuesday: Nice to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate southeast to northeast wind with a speed of 15 – 25 to 38 km / h. across the sea.

Sea: Mild to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman.