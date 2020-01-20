Cloud infrastructure essential for digital transformation

advertisement

According to a report by the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF), more than a quarter of UK companies have a strategy for complete digital transformation, while more than half are currently implementing a strategy.

The study found that digital transformation is “fairly clearly defined” for almost all companies (98 percent) and “completely clear” for more than a third.

On the other hand, a quarter (28 percent) think they are doing enough to go fully digital, while half think they are doing “just enough”.

The lack of expertise and insufficient financial resources are still the main obstacles to complete digital transformation.

“The digital transformation is an established concept that is only somehow ignored by a small minority of our sample,” commented Alex Hilton, CEO of the Cloud Industry Forum.

“The way managers formulate their strategies is becoming increasingly clear, but it doesn’t mean that it’s time to rest on our laurels. There is still a lot to do that companies can do to speed up processes, increase efficiency and convince all managers that digital is the right way. The role of the cloud in all of this remains critical as the emphasis is on flexibility at a time when these characteristics are more important than ever. “

The report also suggests a bright future for cloud technology, which more than four in five consider very important or critical to their digital strategy. Almost three quarters (71 percent) of companies plan to develop new applications in the future and intend to adopt a more cloud-based approach.

Click here for the full CIF report

