Cloud computing increases IBM's quarterly sales

advertisement

IBM expects analysts to exceed expectations after reporting “surprising growth” in quarterly sales. Supported by solid figures from the high-margin cloud computing business, the company’s share rose by more than four percent.

IBM reported a 21 percent increase in its cloud business to $ 6.8 billion for the quarter. That being said, the company had an adjusted annual profit of at least $ 13.35 per share. Analysts had estimated $ 13.29.

advertisement

The gross profit margin was also adjusted to almost 52 percent for the quarter. This corresponds to an increase of 230 basis points – the highest value in more than a decade.

Cloud and cognitive segment revenue increased 8.7 percent in the fourth quarter to $ 7.2 billion. It’s worth noting that Red Hat, IBM’s latest acquisition of $ 34 billion, also falls into this category.

The global technology services segment (including data center business) had a worse quarter, posting 4.8 percent less revenue ($ 6.9 billion) than a year earlier.

Total revenue increased 0.1 percent to $ 21.78 billion. It is also the first increase in the company in one and a half years.

According to Reuters, Ginni Rommety, CEO of IBM, has focused on transforming the company to cloud computing through a series of acquisitions and sales of legacy companies in recent years.

advertisement