The Supreme Court on Monday alerted citizens, mothers and seniors who are protesting against the Citizenship Act (CAA) and the National Citizens Register (NRC) to the inconvenience caused by protests lasting several days on public roads.

A bank of judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph said protests could not continue indefinitely in a common space.

However, the Supreme Court declined to make provisional orders in the lawsuit filed by lawyer Amit Sahni over the removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters.

“The protests have been going on for over 50 days, you can wait. We like to hear the other side (police), ”said judge Kaul.

The court sent an order to the Delhi police and made the case available for further hearing on February 17.

The court urged the demonstrators against the inconvenience that ordinary commuters experienced when protests continued indefinitely on public streets.

“There can be no vague protest in a common space. You have to find an area for protests. If there are protests everywhere, what will happen? Justice Kaul asked Mehmood Pracha, a lawyer who appeared for the Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad.

When Mr. Pracha suggested that there should be a “rights balance”, Justice Kaul said that it was not a rights balance. Judge Joseph asked, “Can you block a public road?”

In the petition submitted by Mr. Sahni, the police were asked to take measures to ensure smooth traffic on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh route, which has been closed for more than a month due to anti-CAA protests and the public in Affects.

The plea related to the surveillance of the situation in Shaheen Bagh, in which several women are sitting on indefinite protests, by a retired Supreme Court judge or a Delhi Supreme Court judge to avoid further deterioration of the situation and all violence to get around.

“Respondents (the Delhi police) are not allowed to behave like silent spectators, especially in a situation where people are currently near Kalindi Kunj,” the plea said.

Mr Sahni, who argued that the Delhi Supreme Court did not order the immediate lifting of traffic restrictions, found that no instructions could be given to successfully deal with the protest and traffic, and left it at the discretion of the police.

“Nobody is allowed to drive on a public road under the pretext of peaceful protests for any reason, and not for an (indefinite) time to make others suffer …” he said.

The High Court had asked the police to investigate the matter, taking into account that law and order should be upheld.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.