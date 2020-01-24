Closure of lanes expected on I-805 by Valentine's Day

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Temporary closings will take effect along Interstate 805 in Chula Vista and National City over the next few weeks, transportation officials said on Friday.

Starting this weekend, sections of I-805 to the north will be partially blocked as part of a project to improve the motorways. The closings will take effect between 9:00 p.m. and February 14th. According to the San Diego Association of Governments, Sunday through Thursday at 5 a.m.

Affected highway sections include Junction I-805 North / State Route 54, two I-805 lanes between Bonita and Sweetwater Streets, and Bonita Road on the ramp to I-805.

advertisement

Portable signs will be in operation in the project area to alert motorists to the closures.

In addition, the crews will work under the Sweetwater River Bridge and cause delays for cyclists on an adjacent bike path, the authorities said.

I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects include the addition of soundproof walls and security enhancements for the Sweetwater River Bridge. The improvements are based on the I-805 South Express Lanes project, which will spend $ 1.4 billion to create a modern transportation spine for southern San Diego County.

The changes aim to alleviate traffic jams, improve traffic flow and improve the quality of life for residents along the southern I-805 corridor.

According to SANDAG, the project should be completed in 2022.

,

advertisement