A watch that counts until Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 is projected onto Downing Street as part of government plans for the occasion.

Buildings around Whitehall will be illuminated as part of the light show that evening, and Union flags will be displayed on all the pylons of Parliament Square.

The Brexit commemorative coin will be put into circulation on the day of departure, and the Prime Minister is expected to be one of the first to receive one of the newly minted 50 pence specimens.

Boris Johnson will chair a special session of his cabinet in the north of England on January 31, where ministers will discuss government plans to spread wealth and opportunities across the UK.

In the evening he will then send a special address to the nation.

The government announced plans after heavy pressure to support Big Ben at 11:00 p.m. on January 31.

Mr Johnson said Tuesday that the government was “drawing up a plan so people could hit a bob for a Big Ben bong” after the Commons authorities rejected the proposal because it could cost £ 500,000.

But Downing Street has since tried to distance itself from the campaign, and a number 10 spokesman emphasizes that the matter is for MPs and that the prime minister’s focus is on the government’s plan to mark the day of the departure.

Mr. Johnson has been accused of misleading the public about his “bung a bob” proposal after donating over £ 225,000 to the campaign.

