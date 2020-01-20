Climate refugees cannot be forced home

advertisement

In an important decision, the UN Human Rights Committee has determined that it is illegal for governments to send people back to countries where the effects of climate change expose people to life-threatening risks or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. It took 25 years of case law to reach this point.

The case concerns Ioane Teitiota from Kiribati, a small island in the Pacific. He said the effects of climate change and sea level rise forced him to move to New Zealand: living at home was increasingly precarious due to overpopulation, erosion, flooding and insufficient fresh water.

advertisement

He claimed to be the first refugee in the field of climate change and received worldwide attention in 2015 when New Zealand rejected his protection application. He then argued before the UN Human Rights Committee that New Zealand had violated his right to life by deporting him.

The committee maintained the reasoning of the New Zealand Immigration Tribunal and the courts that it was safe for him to return to Kiribati in his specific case. The situation there was not so bad that Teitiota and his family were in immediate danger of their lives.

READ MORE:

* Climate change is genocide

* Australia’s refugee policy “world’s cruelest” – global health expert

* Kiribati children at the mercy of climate change – Unicef

* Editorial: Kiribati could one day become a nation of refugees

However, it is important to note that the Commission found that “without vigorous national and international efforts”, the effects of climate change could expose people to life-threatening risks or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, “thereby rendering the non-refoulement obligations of sending states activated “.

In other words, it would be illegal for countries to send people back to these conditions, in the same way that it is illegal for them to send refugees back to persecution.

The committee said that those at risk should not wait until their lives are immediately threatened: they should get protection sooner. As one committee member said, it would be “counter-intuitive for life protection, waiting for the deaths to be very frequent and significant” to consider that the risk threshold has been reached.

However, the committee did not give many indications of where the turning point was. It endorsed the reasoning of the New Zealand Tribunal and the courts that risks occurring 10 to 15 years in the future would be too speculative to offer protection now, because this time frame Kiribati, assisted by the international community, in able to “take confirmatory measures to protect its population and relocate where necessary”.

It is important that every new case be assessed on its merits, taking into account “the situation at that time in … Kiribati and new and updated data on the effects of climate change and rising sea levels thereon”.

CHARLIE MITCHELL

A boy walking through a Kiribati lagoon at sunset.

A FIRST FOR THE UN

This is the first time that the UN Human Rights Committee has explicitly recognized that human rights law prohibits governments from sending people to places where they run a real risk of life-threatening or serious harm caused by the adverse effects of climate change. The decision is not legally binding, but the international legal obligations on which it is based are.

The challenge now lies in implementation. Governments must ensure that national laws enable people to demand – and receive – protection against the negative effects of climate change.

In this regard, the fact-based recommendations of intergovernmental initiatives such as the Nansen Initiative’s Protection Agenda and the Platform for Disaster Relief provide a blueprint of good practice from around the world. These include creating visas and migration paths that can get people out of the way before a disaster occurs, and ensuring that displaced persons are protected, including legal status that guarantees their human rights.

CHARLIE MITCHELL

Pigs forage in a waste pile where there used to be houses in Kiribati.

GOVERNMENT OBLIGATION

These recommendations are reflected in the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which was approved by most governments in the world in December 2018. The pact reaffirms that governments have an obligation not to return people to irreparable damage situations. It urges governments to set up more flexible migration programs to help people at risk of being driven away by climate change, disasters and environmental degradation.

While the world sees the unprecedented forest fires in Australia destroying South Korea-sized land and displacing many thousands of people in the process, the devastation caused by disasters in the age of climate change is all too real.

At a time when more people are displaced by disasters than by conflicts, the need to develop a protection and migration policy is clear. The blueprints are already there; our leaders must only find the political will to implement them.

Jane McAdam is a Scientia professor of law and director of the Kaldor Center for International Refugee Law at UNSW. She is a member of the advisory committee of the Platform on Disaster Displacement and author of climate change, forced migration and international law.

advertisement