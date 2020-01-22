Clifford can handle the captaincy burden

advertisement

Paul Geaney remembers several late nights at the Páidí Ó Sé bar in Ventry when the man then dropped him home at Dingle.

“Or close enough to be at home,” smiled Geaney, who began dating two years after the death of the legendary Kerry figure in 2012 with Siún Ní Shé, the daughter of Páidí.

advertisement

Now a small Páidí is running around and in the coming years he can even follow his father and grandfather by pulling on green and gold. Certainly, the bloodlines are strong.

“He just turned three,” said Geaney.

He is all about dinosaurs right now, I don’t know if that will turn into football. No pressure will be exerted on him anyway.

It was the grandfather of little Páidí who, during the management of the Kingdom, made famous what an upcoming group is their supporters.

“I think it’s somewhere,” Geaney said when asked if the fans are still the same.

Crucially, there has been no major setback from frustrated supporters after the loss of Ireland in September last year and while Kerry is getting ready for a new season, the atmosphere seems to be positive.

“It (supporters frustration) may come out again and you know, you would be frustrated because it would not come out, because that is the level we want to be, the All-Ireland is expected to win,” attacker Geaney said.

The Dingle publican is in a good position to record the pulse of the Kerry football scene and to weigh up expectations.

“For the supporters, I think last year was a complete outlier because of a number of things, a new manager who came in and so many new players who also came in. Although it wasn’t a completely new look, it was a new look in many ways and the Kerry crowd was very patient with that and I think they enjoyed the run in the competition where we weren’t perfect in every game, but we have fought each other in many games. “

For Geaney, the best Kerry that was perfect all year was against Mayo in the Super 8s.

“You probably saw us on our peak that day,” said the full-forward who scored 0-3. “We were incredible that day in Killarney, maybe Mayo was also a bit finished with the hard way of the back door and all that, but we were fantastic and the Kerry people loved that day. I think a sun-splitting Killarney is probably the best location where you can play when the place is full and there is that atmosphere that we didn’t have because we hadn’t had a Munster final in a few years. “

The rise of David Clifford from boy to man in double fast time is another source of satisfaction among supporters and part of the reason why they are optimistic about 2020. Whether the captaincy charges the Fossa man or inspires him remains to be seen, But all indicators are that his shoulders are wide.

“I only broke into the team until maybe 24 and before that, physically, I was unable to reach that level, I wouldn’t say conditioned,” said Geaney, winner in 2014 from Ireland, who clifford in an elite group of football phenomena.

“I suppose he had the physical qualities to do it and to increase his dignity. It was like Michael Murphy when he came out of minor, Aidan O’Shea, strong guys who were physically ready for senior football in Mayo. “

Geaney’s only warning for supporters is about Jim Gavin’s departure in Dublin, insisting that it should not be seen as something that weakens the five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners or necessarily opens up an opportunity.

Dublin can make that point itself on Saturday night at Croke Park when Dessie Farrell takes charge of his first Allianz League match.

“They are still the same team,” said Geaney. “I know it’s a cliché, but it’s about taking care of ourselves and trying to reach the level that we didn’t reach last year. I think with the development and the development curve, the age profile of our players … such as, it was clear as a day in the last five minutes of the first All-Ireland, when they were a man and they put pressure on us, and perhaps the lack of conditioning at that time is a year or two, you know, it’s a big thing.

“A 21-year-old compared to a 22-year-old, even the few months, a winter or a few months of conditioning and weightlifting makes a big difference there. I think those last five minutes when we were pressed and we could hardly get past midfield, you know, those things improve in our own game and you win the game.

“That is the difference between winning an All-Ireland and not winning an All-Ireland. Maybe just a bit more fun. “

Paul Geaney remembers several late nights at the Páidí Ó Sé bar in Ventry when the man then dropped him home at Dingle.

advertisement