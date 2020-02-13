In 2008, the Detroit lions has had a season that everyone, including the fans, would rather forget.

That season, the Lions became the first NFL franchise to complete a full 16 game winless season.

A former Lions player who said he was embarrassed to say he had played for Detroit was Cliff Avril.

April recently joined the Surf & Turf podcast and he talked about what it was like to go 0-16 in his rookie season.

“I’m spending this whole season and really, honestly, I didn’t realize how bad we were until the off season,” said Avril. “About week 13, the guys in week 14 go on IR. I say to myself, “Wait, you can, let’s say you are injured and they put you on IR, basically stop?” And thinking about it, that’s why we were 0-16. The guys were ready to get out of there.

“But this is where it struck me, my brother, the offseason. My rookie year out of season. You know, you’re a rookie, you’re out there, you’re trying to introduce yourself a bit, and I’m going out and I’m almost embarrassed to say I’m playing for the Lions. I say to myself, it’s an NFL team, I’ve fought all my life to be part of a team, and then it’s like, “Who are you playing for?”

“Ahhh, I play in the league, but I prefer not to say who I play for.”

