Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media on Saturday. (Photo: John David Mercer / USATODAY)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Since then

Dabo Swinney took over at Clemson in 2009, every training and game was a step in the process of making Clemson the country’s leading program.

The 2012 win against LSU in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl was the next step in the process.

The first step in this process was to win the division in 2009.

“It was the next step. The first step was my first team in 2009 to win the division, ”said Swinney at the championship’s national media day. “You can’t win – I always say you can’t win five until you win four. You cannot win four until you win three. You have to take the steps. And I think so many people, so many programs try to take a shortcut. There is no elevator. You have to take the steps. And that’s a little thing.

“For me, ’09 was the first step because we had to win a division, and in my first year we won a division. We played for the ACC championship and were beaten. But that was the first step. ‘

Swinney and Clemson faced the greatest strain in 2010 when they ended in defeat, including a heartbreaking loss in Auburn and a loss to South Florida in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

In 2010 and 2011, this was the next step in this process.

“The next step was to learn how to deal with adversity. In 2010 we lost five games with a maximum of six points, two in extra time, one in extra time against the National Champions in Auburn, ”said Swinney. “We have learned to deal with adversity. Our culture has taken root. 2011 was the next step because we had to win an ACC championship. We hadn’t done it in 20 years. So we won 10 games for the first time in 20 years. We won the ACC championship. And then we kicked our ass in the Orange Bowl. So we come back in ’12 and win 11 games. “

When Clemson and LSU said goodbye on New Year’s Eve in 2012, the national narrative stated that Swinny’s tigers could in no way be related to the SEC’s tigers.

The next step that led Clemson to win his first BCS bowl game and a five-year run in college football playoff was proof that they were one of them.

“So now constancy, back-to-back seasons with more than 10 wins, and now we’re going back to a big bowl and we beat the LSU and a team that was much better than us,” he said. “I mean you can just – there is no doubt. That’s probably the – that could be the best defense I’ve ever seen – the ’12 LSU defense. But to take the next step, to win a game like this on a national stage, and the faith – the faith that resulted from what we did and then back to the Orange Bowl, the Ohio Defeating State, you win your first BCS bowl, and next year we win 10 again, we defeated South Carolina, we lost to South Carolina, we defeated South Carolina, we defeated Oklahoma, and in ’15 if we are in the national championship, was beaten, ’16 we are back, we win it. We’re here in New Orleans, fat and happy like the champions, and we played like crap, and they punched us in the mouth. And they were a better team. ‘

For Clemson, it’s always about the next step.

“And then come back last year and win it again. It was just a step on the way for us, he said. “

