Clemson's soccer plan for 2020 is presented

advertisement

Clemson has won 22 ACC games in a row and fought through the conference list with an average margin of 37 points last season.

The ACC released its 2020 soccer game plan for Clemson and the rest of the conference on Wednesday.

The first trip to Notre Dame since 1979 (and the second game in school history) was on the schedule on November 7th without a conference. For Clemson, the 1979 matchup was the beginning of a winning streak with three out of four games in the Games series as a whole. Notre Dame welcomes Duke on October 31 after a farewell on October 24, while Clemson’s open week is before the matchup on November 7.

advertisement

The non-conference list of Tigers is rounded off by hosts of the Mid-American Conference, enemy Akron (September 19), The Citadel (November 14) and South Carolina (November 28). Clemson has won the Gamecocks six times in a row and another win would be the longest winning streak in the series (Clemson 1934-40).

In the ACC, Coastal Division champion Virginia returns to Death Valley on September 26 for the first time since 2009.

The Tigers travel to Georgia Tech on September 3 to kick off the season on Thursday and have a little more time before the home game against Louisville on September 12.

Clemson visits Boston College for a game on Friday (October 2), Florida State (October 10), host NC State (October 17), host Syracuse (October 24) and a month later the ACC- Game Wake Forest (November 21st).

Clemson, the ACC champion of the last five seasons, has played 22 games without a defeat in the conference games. They achieved an average of 37 points in the ACC campaign last year.

Clemson has been out of the house (in Auburn) for the first time since 2016 with only a third real road opener since 2003. The Tigers will also open the 2022 season with Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 2019 schedule also starts with the Yellow Jackets ,

The Tigers have won 23 home games in a row until 2016 and 12 real street games in a row. In Saturday games, Clemson has won 43 times in a row.

No Power 5 opponents have a week to go against Clemson. Louisville has the most preparation time after a home game on September 3rd at NC State.

After the departure of the NFL, Clemson is expected to return six starters on the offensive and defensive (and two others as a co-starter on the defensive) as well as the starting place kicker and the starting player.

The spring game was also announced for April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Clemson Soccer Schedule 2020

September 3 at Georgia Tech (Thursday)

September 12, Louisville

September 19 Akron

September 26 Virginia

October 2 at Boston College (Friday)

October 10 in the state of Florida

October 17, NC State

October 24 Syracuse

October 31st bye

November 7 in Notre Dame

November 14 The Citadel

November 21 in the Wake Forest

November 28 South Carolina

The former Clemson WR signs a futures contract with Titans

Top athletes from Louisiana accept Clemson’s offer

advertisement